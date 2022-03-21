Kern County Probation unit announces arrests, seizures

Kern County Probation Department officers reported several arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons, in a news release Monday.
Officers conducting a search Friday in the 200 block of Churchill Drive in Bakersfield ended up making four arrests in connection with their investigation, which uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that had been also reported stolen, a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, approximately 500 fentanyl pills and over $26,000 in cash.
Juaquin Guadarrama Sr., 38, who was on active Post Release Community Supervision, was arrested on suspicion of weapon-, theft- and drug-related offenses, according to the release. Jonathan Suarez, 30, Andrew Gutierrez, 24, and 21-year-old Juaquin Guadarrama Jr. were arrested on suspicion of theft- and drug-related charges.