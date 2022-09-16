 Skip to main content
Kern County man sentenced for ammunition charge

A Kern County man Friday was sentenced to prison for unlawfully possessing ammunition, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Jessie Gonzalez, 26, of Wasco, was sentenced to three years, 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

