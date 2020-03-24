The Kern County Licensing Unit will be operating by appointment only on Wednesday’s to provide key services in response to the office's closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with a licensing unit request can email License@KernSheriff.org and include the renewal request and all required documents, KCSO said in a news release.
All requests requiring Live Scan fingerprinting will be contacted and advised when the office is providing full services, KCSO said in a release.
All inquiries will be placed in a queue and only pertinent requests will be processed at this time while all others will be processed when the unit is reopened fully, according to KCSO.
According to KCSO the licensing unit is responsible for regulating and issuing concealed weapons permits, business licenses within Kern County, explosive use permits, parade, and live scan/fingerprinting.
