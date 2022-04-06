Kern County jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder

A Kern County jury Wednesday found a man guilty of second-degree murder, as well as an allegation he used a gun in commission of the murder, in connection with a 2021shooting at a Fastrip that resulted from a road-rage incident, according to the DA’s office.
John Sanchez was originally charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Kern County DA’s office announcing the conviction; however the jury found while he committed the murder, it was done without premeditation and deliberation.
Sanchez also had a previously “strike” on his record for a 2016 conviction for making criminal threats, the release noted, which was why he was also found guilty Tuesday of being a felon in possession of a firearm, in connection with the murder trial.
Sanchez fired three shots at Jeffrey Correll, hitting him once in the head, on March 27, 2021, outside the convenience store at 630 Airport Drive, according to the release.
A Kern County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed Sanchez and Correll were engaged in a verbal altercation on the road. In response to the verbal argument, Sanchez turned his car around, parked near the Fastrip and waited for Correll to arrive, the release stated. When Corell arrived, Sanchez then exited his vehicle, approached Correll and fired three shots at him.
“Sanchez fled the area, but his escape was short-lived,” according to the release, “as officers with the Bakersfield Police Department caught up to him within 10 minutes and effected a traffic stop upon seeing the vehicle and noting it matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle from the reported shooting.”
Upon Sanchez’ vehicle being stopped by an officer with the Bakersfield Police Department, a handgun was thrown out the driver’s side window of the vehicle. A Kern Regional Crime Laboratory analysis helped prosecutors prove the discarded gun was in fact the murder weapon.
Sanchez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3, when he faces a sentence of up to 60 years to life in prison for the offense.