Kern County jury finds man guilty of murder

A Kern County jury Tuesday found a man guilty of murder for a 2017 fatal shooting outside of Golden West Casino.
Keon Brackenridge was convicted of of one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied building, assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and the discharge of a firearm causing death.
In November 2017, Brackenridge approached the Golden West Casino, where he was met by security guard Jose Lopez who asked Brackenridge for identification.
Brackenridge refused to provide identification, which was casino policy, prompting Lopez to call his supervisor Richard Iloilo.
After Brackenridge refused to provide identification, security officials began to escort Brackenridge off the casino premises. While being escorted, Brackenridge pulled a firearm from his waistband and began shooting at both the security guards and the nearby casino, firing seven shots from a 9mm handgun.
Richard Iloilo was struck several times in the upper body and died from his wounds. No other patrons or security were struck with gunfire, however bullets entered the casino card room where several patrons and staff were present.
Brackenridge faces multiple life sentences as a result of the convictions on June 7, when he’s due back for his sentencing.