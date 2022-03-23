Kern County jury finds man guilty of domestic violence, sexual assault

A Kern County jury convicted a man Wednesday of seven felony counts, including kidnapping for the purpose of rape, rape by force or fear, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and domestic violence.
The jury also found Arthur Ponce, 22, guilty of several enhancements, including the personal use of a deadly weapon during a sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.
The victim called 911 on July 28, 2020, and reported Ponce had taken their 2-month-old baby from the house and would not bring him back.
Ponce told the victim he would only bring the child back if she did what he said and if she would make him happy, according to a statement from the DA’s Office. The victim stated that she did not want to go with Ponce. When Ponce returned to the house, the victim went to check on their baby, at which point Ponce forcefully shoved the victim into the car and drove away.
Ponce took the victim to a different neighborhood where he began striking her in the face, neck and leg. He pulled out a large knife and held it to the victim’s face, neck and stomach and told her he would kill her, according to the DA’s office. Ponce then took the victim to an isolated business park and sexually assaulted her.
Ponce faces a potential sentence of 79 years to life, as well as mandatory sex offender registration, at his next hearing on April 21.