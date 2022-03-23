Kern County jury finds man guilty of attempted murder, mayhem

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of a number of felony charges in connection with a Feb. 1, 2020, domestic violence assault that took place in front of a young child.
The jury found David Castillo guilty of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, as well as aggravated mayhem, spousal abuse and child endangerment.
Castillo stabbed the estranged mother of his children numerous times in her face and arm in front of their 8-year-old child in 2020, according to a statement from the DA’s office. The stabbing, motivated by jealousy, caused permanent injuries to the victim’s face and arm.
Castillo had committed previous acts of violence against women, including assaulting two other women with the use of a knife, in addition to a separate case of assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, the statement added.
Castillo is alleged to have suffered two previous serious or violent felony “strike” convictions, which, if found true, would make him eligible for an elevated sentence, according to a news release from District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
A bench trial on the defendant’s prior convictions will be held March 30. Castillo could face a sentence of up to 25 years to life in prison.