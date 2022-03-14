Kern County jury finds man guilty of attempted murder, assault

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Friday of seven felony charges, including one count of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of assault with a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a DA’s office news release Monday.
Jose Jasso, 31, asked a woman for a ride in Lamont in June, according to the release. At the end of the ride, Jasso asked the woman to have sex.
When she rejected his advances, Jasso exited the vehicle, produced a semi-automatic rifle and shot the woman multiple times through the open passenger door. The victim was struck 15 times, in locations that included the face, chest and arm at close range.
The victim was able to flee the area in her vehicle and find three sheriff’s deputies at a nearby gas station before she lost consciousness.
On June 24, two days after the shooting, Jasso got into a fight with a man inside a Fastrip gas station in Lamont, then waited outside for the man, challenging him to a fight.
The man drove away and Jasso pursued the vehicle, firing a semi-automatic rifle at his vehicle.
Jasso’s next court date is a March 23 hearing to discuss his prior convictions, as Jasso is alleged to have a prior “strike” conviction from 2009 for assault with a firearm on a peace officer, according to the news release.
Jasso faces a maximum sentence of more than 30 years to life in prison for the convictions.