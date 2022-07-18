Kern County jury convicts man of voluntary manslaughter in prison death

A Kern County jury convicted a man of voluntary manslaughter Friday, according to a news release from the Kern County DA’s Office.
Joshua Power was convicted of killing Kevin Mansfield, who was his cellmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.
Mansfield previously had been convicted of assault by a prisoner and resisting an officer with force. Power was serving a sentence for a 2017 incident involving kidnapping, robbery and domestic violence in Tuolumne County.
On Feb. 16, 2018, Power and Mansfield were drinking prison-made alcohol inside their cell when a fight broke out between the two. Power strangled Mansfield to death, according to the release.
Power faces up to 36 years to life at his Aug. 12 sentencing.