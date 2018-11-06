A Kern County jury Tuesday convicted a man on 18 charges ranging from felony domestic violence to possessing materials to make an explosive device, according to prosecutors.
Jeffrey Dean Enslow broke into his ex-wife's home in October 2014, assaulted her and stole some property, according to a District Attorney's office release.
In the years after the ex-wife reported the incident to Tehachapi police, Enslow "waged an extensive cyber-stalking campaign using dark web emails, cellphone number spoofing apps, and free texting applications to threaten and harass his ex-wife and her family," according to the release.
During this time, Enslow assembled a device that allowed him to secretly connect to his ex-wife's and her family's cellphones and intercept her data and communications, prosecutors said in the release.
"This conduct occurred for years as local law enforcement lacked the resources and technical expertise to investigate claims regarding these modern technologies," according to the release.
On July 6, 2017, one of the victims discovered a pipe bomb under her car. The FBI confirmed the pipe bomb contained ammonium nitrate fuel oil, which prosecutors said has been used historically in terrorist attacks like the Oklahoma City bombing.
Enslow was later identified as the attempted bomber and cyberstalker, according to the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 4.
