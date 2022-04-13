Kern County jury convicts man of stalking in domestic violence case

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of stalking, seven counts of violating a protective order, vandalism and intimidating a witness.
Richard Morales was convicted of the charges that were a result of several incidents that took place involving a victim from a past relationship.
Morales and the victim separated in early 2020, according to a DA’s office news release. Between June and October of 2020, three protective orders were issued by the Kern County Superior Court prohibiting Morales from having any contact with the victim.
From March through June of 2021, Morales continuously harassed the victim at her house in Bakersfield at all hours of the night. He would arrive armed with weapons, screaming and accusing her of harassment and ruining his life, the release stated.
In one instance, Morales intentionally crashed his car into hers while it was parked in the driveway. Most of the threats, and the vandalism of the car, were captured on video surveillance that the victim had installed due to her fear of Morales. After his arrest, Morales called the victim numerous times from jail asking her to help him by dropping the charges.
Morales faces a maximum sentence of 7 years and 4 months in prison when he’s due back for sentencing May 10.