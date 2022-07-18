Kern County jury convicts man of sexual assault

A Kern County jury convicted a man Monday of multiple counts in connection with a January 2020 sexual assault.
Angel David Hermosillo Rivera was found guilty of two counts of sexual penetration, two counts of assault with the intent to commit rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted oral copulation.
On Jan. 24, 2020, Rivera spotted his 24-year-old victim, who, like Rivera, was also living on the streets, while she was seeking shelter in a carport in downtown Bakersfield.
Rivera sexually assaulted her twice, according to a news release from the Kern County DA’s Office, which prosecuted the case. The victim eventually received help from two civilians, including an off-duty probation officer.
Rivera was found nearby shortly thereafter and identified by the victim, whose DNA was found on Rivera’s body.
Rivera could face up to 32 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 14.