Kern County jury convicts man for assaulting 5-year-old girl, distributing images online

A Kern County jury has convicted a man of multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 10 years old and distributing child pornography.
The man, Richard Victora, sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl multiple times from September 2018 to September 2019 and posted photographs online in exchange for other images of child pornography, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
“I cannot think of acts more heinous than an adult male photographing himself committing forcible intercourse and sodomy on a 5-year-old child and then distributing the child pornography on the internet," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. "These crimes justify a sentence that would place this child molester in prison for the rest of his life."
Victora faces 115 years to life in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for July 15.
Local law enforcement first learned of the crimes when the Department of Homeland Security found images of a child being sexually assaulted on Facebook Messenger.
"We greatly appreciate the work of the Department of Homeland Security in their work in discovering child predators and bringing them to justice," Zimmer added.