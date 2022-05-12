Kern County jury acquits man of domestic violence-related charges

A Kern County jury acquitted Ahmed Abdulla on Wednesday of all felony charges related to an alleged July 2021 domestic battery and false imprisonment of Dawn Oxford.
At the time, Abdulla and Oxford were in a romantic dating relationship, according to a public defender’s office.
Deputy Public Defender Gordon Lake successfully challenged Oxford's credibility and argued that her injuries, while significant, were not the result of domestic abuse.
If convicted as charged, Abdulla, who had no prior felony record, would have faced 9 years, 8 months in custody.
Two other felony charges for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm were dismissed after Lake's motion to set aside those counts was granted by the court.