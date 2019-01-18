A Kern County Superior Court judge this week ruled a new law eliminating the ability of a juvenile court to transfer 14-to-15-year-old defendants accused of certain serious or violent crimes to adult court is unconstitutional.
The court ruled Senate Bill 1391, which took effect Jan. 1, unlawfully attempts to repeal Proposition 57's specific provisions providing for that process, according to the District Attorney's office.
"This is an important step to fight back against Sacramento's overreaching policies that put lives in danger," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a release.
The ruling was made in the case of Israel Contreras, charged with crimes including attempted murder in an incident that occurred when he was a minor, the release said. The ruling means Contreras, 18, will remain in adult court, where he faces a stiffer punishment if convicted.
Those convicted in juvenile court can be held in custody no later than their 26th birthday.
(1) comment
An opinion by the most reversed judge in Kern County history, who as a deputy district attorney could never win the simplest of cases...this simpleton will be reversed again...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.