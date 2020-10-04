Don't leave that frying pan unattended!
That's just one of the safety messages the Kern County Fire Department is spreading for Fire Prevention Week, whose theme this year is “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
National Fire Protection Association data show that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. It says that 44 percent of reported home fires start in kitchens, and 66 percent of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
With that in mind, KCFD says:
• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or boiling. If you have to leave — even for a short time — turn off the stove.
• If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
• Be alert. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
• Keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
• Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and ares where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
