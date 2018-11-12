The Kern County Fire Department has 70 firefighters assisting other agencies in battling the deadly, destructive blazes that have swept through tens of thousands of acres in Northern California.
The Kern firefighters are in Ventura and Butte counties, where blazes continue to rage and an estimated 200 people are missing. A Kern Fire helicopter has been using its night vision technology to help ground personnel, firefighters said.
Several teams of Bakersfield Fire Department personnel have also been sent to help with the blazes.
