The Kern County Fire Department responded to a reported hazardous material incident at Liberty High School at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, but couldn't detect any hazardous product, according to a fire news release.
Arriving firefighters found nine people who were experiencing some type of irritation, the release said.
Crews ventilated the area and no staff or students were taken to the hospital.
