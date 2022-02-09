Kern County Fire Department hosting toy drive for homeless center

As part of an effort to replace thousands of toys lost in a Jan. 31 fire, the Kern County Fire Department is hosting a toy drive until Monday.
The Bakersfield Homeless Center, Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Firefighters Association shared the following times and locations for when toy donations are being accepted: All KCFD stations will be designated drop-off locations for toys during regular business hours starting Friday until Monday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kern County Firefighters Association, located at 7900 Downing Ave., Suite D.
A Jan. 31 fire spread into an off-site storage unit housing the toys, scorching them and depriving those children of potential birthday gifts and tokens of recognition.
The center collects thousands of toys each year during the holidays, many of which were given to children at Christmas, according to a previous story in The Californian. However, a number of the donated gifts are kept to give out during birthday celebrations, recognition for a job well done and numerous other functions throughout the year.