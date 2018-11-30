The Kern County Fire Department extinguished a residential fire at a house at the 1500 block of Belmont Street in Delano Friday morning.
The Fire Department was dispatched to the home at 11:39 a.m. and arrived to find no visible signs of a fire, a news release stated.
Upon investigation, firefighters found smoke issuing from the attic vents of the residence, according to the release.
Firefighters searched the house for residents and began extinguishing the fire, keeping the fire contained to one part of the building, the department said.
No people were reported to be injured during the incident.
The department later determined that electrical wires caused the fire.
