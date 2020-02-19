The Kern County Fair has extended the cancellation of the poultry show and live poultry exhibits at the 2020 Kern County Fair.
The decision comes after an advisory from California State Veterinarian Annette Jones. The choice was made to avoid the spread of Virulent Newcastle disease, a contagious viral disease that affects the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems of birds and poultry.
“Although another year without poultry is disappointing, we felt it was necessary to do our part to protect our community and poultry production in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Kern County Fair and Event Center CEO Michael Olcott. “The poultry exhibit has always been among the favorites and our livestock department is preparing alternatives for those with poultry projects.”
As of Feb. 14, the USDA has confirmed that vND has infected 473 premises in California.
Other livestock shows will proceed at the 2020 Kern County Fair.
