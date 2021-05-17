Kern County Detentions Deputy arrested on suspicion of sex with multiple inmates

A Kern County detentions deputy was booked into custody on Monday on suspicion of sexual activity with multiple inmates, according to a news release by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Detentions Deputy Brandon Lawrence has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with an inmate and one count of attempted sexual activity with an inmate, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release. Prior to being taken into custody, the District Attorney’s Office issued a $40,000 warrant for his arrest.
The release says Lawrence came under suspicion in February, when a female inmate reported her cellmate was having sex with a detentions deputy. Following the accusation, the Professional Standards Unit was assigned to the investigation and inmate interviews and video surveillance review commenced.
The Sheriff’s Office placed Lawrence on leave on Feb. 5 pending the investigation, the release said.
Lawrence resigned on April 21 after the Sheriff’s Office says the investigation found he had inappropriate sexual relationships with four female inmates, three of whom cooperated with investigators.
Victims of sex crimes are protected by law, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release, and their identities will remain confidential. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.