Kern County coroner ID's woman found dead in home

The Kern County coroner's office identified a woman found dead in a home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive on May 20.
Lupe Melendrez, 22, of Bakersfield, was found dead around 2:17 a.m. Deputies reported Melendrez had sustained significant injuries to her upper body.
It's unknown what time she died, according to the coroner's office release.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives reported arresting Cody Joyave, Melendrez's 23-year-old roommate, in connection with the death.
The incident is part of an ongoing investigation.