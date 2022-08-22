Kern County coroner ID's pedestrian killed in collision

The Kern County coroner's office identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed Aug. 14 in Bakersfield.
Anthony Dean Barnes, 54, of Bakersfield, was struck and killed at the intersection of Union Avenue and 8th Street in Bakersfield.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:42 a.m.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the incident.
