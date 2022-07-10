Kern County coroner ID's men recovered from Kern River

The Kern County coroner’s office Sunday released the identities of the two bodies recovered during a search for two men who were reported missing July 4 after they tried to cross the Kern River.
Samuel Jacinto Raymundo Ramirez, 18, and Diego Cobo Bernal, 27, both of North Hills, were found by a search and rescue team around 11 a.m. Thursday, almost three days after members of their group reported the men were swept away downstream by the river current, according to a previous Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The men were found near the Miracle Hot Springs in Lake Isabella after going missing around 12:30 p.m. July 4 in an area known as Hobo Campground.