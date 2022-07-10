 Skip to main content
Kern County coroner ID's men recovered from Kern River

The bodies of Samuel Raymundo, left, and Diego Cabo, were found three days after the two were pulled underneath the water while attempting to cross the Kern River.

 Courtesy of the KCSO

The Kern County coroner’s office Sunday released the identities of the two bodies recovered during a search for two men who were reported missing July 4 after they tried to cross the Kern River.

Samuel Jacinto Raymundo Ramirez, 18, and Diego Cobo Bernal, 27, both of North Hills, were found by a search and rescue team around 11 a.m. Thursday, almost three days after members of their group reported the men were swept away downstream by the river current, according to a previous Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The men were found near the Miracle Hot Springs in Lake Isabella after going missing around 12:30 p.m. July 4 in an area known as Hobo Campground.

