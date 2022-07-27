 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County coroner ID's man who drowned in Kern River

Slide Breaking News

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who drowned Monday evening in the Kern River.

Omar Martinez, 35, of Los Angeles, was seen going underwater around 7:30 p.m. in a portion of the river at the east end of Hart Park. 

Coronavirus Cases