Kern County coroner ID's man who drowned in Kern River

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who drowned Monday evening in the Kern River.
Omar Martinez, 35, of Los Angeles, was seen going underwater around 7:30 p.m. in a portion of the river at the east end of Hart Park.
After an extensive search, the Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team recovered his body at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, near where he was last seen.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 267,582
Deaths: 2,485
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 249,273
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.26
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.37
Updated: 7/22/22
