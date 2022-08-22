Kern County coroner ID's man who died in off-road crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died Aug. 15 in an off-road vehicle collision in Ridgecrest.
Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, of Ridgecrest, crashed an off-road vehicle around 11:08 p.m. in the 900 block of 3rd Street in Inyokern.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 276,430
Deaths: 2,508
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 265,172
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.46
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/19/22
