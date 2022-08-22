 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County coroner ID's man who died in off-road crash

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died Aug. 15 in an off-road vehicle collision in Ridgecrest. 

Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, of Ridgecrest, crashed an off-road vehicle around 11:08 p.m. in the 900 block of 3rd Street in Inyokern. 

Coronavirus Cases