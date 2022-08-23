 Skip to main content
Kern County coroner ID's 2 who died in resdential fire

The Kern County coroner’s officer identified two individuals who died in an apartment fire April 1 in Bakersfield.

Camerin Adams, 38, and Alex Alejo Najera, 66, both of Bakersfield, were pronounced dead around 12:39 a.m. at 108 ⅓ Moneta Ave.

