Kern County coroner ID’s woman who died from shooting

The Kern County coroner’s office reported Friday a woman died from injuries she sustained in a shooting Wednesday.
Sabrina Neshawn Shelton, 38, of Bakersfield, was shot at 6:05 a.m. in the 900 block of Union Avenue.
She was taken to Kern Medical, where she died from her injuries at 7:10 a.m.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating.
