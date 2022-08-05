 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County coroner ID’s woman who died from shooting

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office reported Friday a woman died from injuries she sustained in a shooting Wednesday.

Sabrina Neshawn Shelton, 38, of Bakersfield, was shot at 6:05 a.m. in the 900 block of Union Avenue.

Coronavirus Cases