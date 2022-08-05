 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County coroner ID’s motorcyclist who died in crash

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday.

Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28 of Bakersfield, died after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed it in the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive in Bakersfield.

Coronavirus Cases