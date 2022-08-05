Kern County coroner ID’s motorcyclist who died in crash

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday.
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday.
Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28 of Bakersfield, died after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed it in the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive in Bakersfield.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
