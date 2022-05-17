Kern County coroner ID’s man found dead with gunshot wound

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man found dead Monday in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue.
Xavier Rodriguez Jr., 30, of Bakersfield, was found deceased around 2:40 a.m. near the railroad tracks by the intersection of Chester Avenue and Norris Road. He was found with an apparent gunshot wound.
The coroner’s report did not indicate Rodriguez’s time of death.
At this time, there is no suspect information available, but the KCSO is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.