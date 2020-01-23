The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed the death of two more individuals from flu-related symptoms, bringing this flu season’s total to three.
“We can confirm that there have tragically been a total of three deaths associated with the flu this season here in Kern County,” said Michelle Corson, the health department’s public information officer. “It truly is a reminder how serious the flu can be.”
There have been 105 flu deaths in California since Sept. 29, when this year’s flu season officially started, Corson said.
Both the B-strain of the flu virus, which predominantly affects children, and the A-strain have impacted Kern County, according to Corson. Because of this, Corson said it is possible to get the flu twice this season.
“The flu is unpredictable, it can go on even into May,” Corson said. “People can still get their flu shots, it’s not too late.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.