Kern County Animal Services announced it has resumed operations on a limited basis.
The Bakersfield shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Wednesdays and Sundays.
Temporary changes to the animal shelters include:
• Only the Kern County Animal Shelter located in Bakersfield will be open.
• Vaccine clinics will not be available until a later date.
• The Kern County Animal Shelter will not be accepting healthy, friendly cats for intake. Sick or injured, stray or unowned cats will still be taken in.
• The “Trap, Neuter, Release” program for stray feral cats is available on a limited basis through Critters Without Litters and Goodcat Veterinary Hospital.
• Animal Services will not be offering the option for pet owners to surrender their own animal to the county animal shelter.
• All services that would normally be obtained through the county animal shelter will now be obtained on an appointment basis.
• There will be many occasions when an appointment can’t be made the same day.
• Vouchers for spaying and neutering of owned pets will not be available temporarily.
• Face coverings or masks are required for all visitors.
• Animal control officers will resume response to all normal calls for service.
Questions about services normally obtained from the animal shelter can be directed through the department’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/kerncountyanimalservices.
To schedule an appointment for shelter services in advance, visit www.kerncountyanimalservices.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.