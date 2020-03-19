Kern County Animal Services has adjusted its protocols concerning lost pets, according to a news release from the department on Thursday.
The service said that its employees cannot cannot escort pet owners through their facilities to look for lost pets, according to the release. Pet owners are asked to search the animal service’s website at www.kerncountyanimalservices.org, or text the word “LOST” to the number 555-888 to receive links to shelter animals.
“If you believe one of the pets online belongs to you, please contact animal services through the department’s Facebook page, or email them at AnimalServices@KernCounty.com,” the department’s release said.
The department also said that Animal Control Officers will remain on duty during normal business hours for animal related emergencies only and will continue to respond to animal emergencies after-hours.
