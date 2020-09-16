Kern County was awarded just shy of $15 million by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday in the first round of awards in the program Homekey.
The $600 million program is to purchase and rehabilitate hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties and convert them into permanent, long-term housing for people experiencing or at-risk of experiencing homelessness, according to a news release.
“We are realizing our dream of helping local jurisdictions acquire thousands of motel rooms and convert them into housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” Newsom said. “Homekey is the first effort of its kind in the nation and is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect the most vulnerable people in our state.”
In Kern, this project will support four sites comprising 151 units for permanent supportive housing. This project will help address a severe shortage of housing for people with vouchers who are currently unable to find housing, according to the news release.
Nearly $76.5 million was awarded by the Department of Housing and Community Development for 10 projects in seven state communities totaling 579 units on Wednesday. Additional awards are expected weekly until all $600 million has been awarded, the news release said.
