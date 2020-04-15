Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the development of nature-related digital content for students learning from home, according to a news release from KCSOS.
Naturalists at the Kern Environmental Education Program are developing content for students and that supports teachers with curriculum development. New video content will be added every week day at campkeep.edublogs.org and will feature science lessons, songs, stories, and nature activities.
“It breaks our hearts that so many students are missing out on the in-person KEEP experience that they looked forward to,” said Elizabeth Roberts, Program Supervisor at KEEP Ocean. “We’ve been working really hard to stay relevant, support learning and bring some KEEP magic into peoples’ lives from afar.”
