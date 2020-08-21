The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has received reports from the community of an ongoing phone scam from someone identifying themselves as a representative of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, according to KCSO.
The person is asking if the resident supports law enforcement and defunding the police, and are then asking for donations for KCSO, the department said in a news release.
“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is not making these phone calls and they are suspected of being a scam,” KCSO said in the news release. “If you receive phone calls similar to this, please know that they are not official calls from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“If you suspect you have been the victim of a scam, call your local law enforcement agency to report it.”
