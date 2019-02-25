In separate incidents, two people allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine were arrested after fighting with deputies, according to sheriff's officials.
In one incident, a deputy tried to stop a bicyclist for violations in the area of Lake Isabella Boulevard and Elizabeth Norris Road, sheriff's officials said. The bicyclist, Jody Dearman, 30, told the deputy he was on probation and had a knife in his pocket.
When the deputy tried removing the knife, Dearman fought the deputy and kept putting his hand in his pocket, sheriff's officials said. The deputy took Dearman took to the ground and arrested him after finding him in possession of a pipe used to smoke meth, according to sheriff's officials.
No injuries were reported to either the deputy or Dearman.
In the second incident, deputies from the Tehachapi substation on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Edward Parker in the 21000 block of Sierra Vista Drive for allegedly kicking a deputy in the face, being a felon in possession of ammunition and drug offenses, according to sheriff's officials.
"Parker was taken to the hospital for being extremely high on methamphetamine," a sheriff's news release said.
