KCSO: Suspect arrested after investigation into series of Kern River Valley burglaries

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect Wednesday in response to a series of burglaries last February in the Kern River Valley area.
After a yearlong investigation, deputies arrested James Peale, 32, of Lake Isabella, who was on post-release community supervision for burglary and firearm possession, according to officials.
The burglaries targeted the Lake Isabella Bank of America, Kernville Antiques and Gifts, The Sportsman Bar, Kernville Bank of America, South Lake Sierra Gateway Market and Mountain River Adventures, according to a KCSO news release, which noted the burglaries occurred when the businesses were closed.
The suspects used a gas-powered saw to cut into ATMs and a safe, and used a truck to smash into one of the businesses, officials said in the release, costing thousands of dollars in damages and losses, including cash and jewelry stolen.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.