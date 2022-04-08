KCSO: Stabbings in home leave 1 dead, 2 injured

Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported a man was found dead Thursday and two others injured after a stabbing in a home in the 900 block of Olive Drive.
Deputies received the call for service at the home around 9:11 p.m., and found three people suffering from stab wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims, who were adults, were taken to the hospital where they’re being treated for injuries.
Further details surrounding the circumstances of the stabbing are not available pending the results of an ongoing investigation, according to KCSO officials.
The identity of the person who died has not yet been released.