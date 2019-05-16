Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were originally responding to a report of a man with a sawed-off shotgun in Oildale on Wednesday led to a discovery of an illegal casino.
The department said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were sent to 900 N. Chester Ave. after receiving a report of a man walking into the Long Branch Saloon with a gun. Deputies were told the man then entered a business slightly north of the saloon.
When deputies went to the business, they found that it was operating as an illegal casino. The suspect was found to be armed and refused to leave, BPD said.
Deputies surrounded the business and ordered occupants to leave the building. After three people exited the business, deputies were able to detain 26-year-old Jorge Sandoval after a brief standoff.
The department said deputies found the shotgun hidden in the roof tiles of the building.
Sandoval was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, concealing evidence, engaging in the operation of an illegal casino and illegal bookmaking.
In addition, $694 in currency and a fishing game was seized at the business, KCSO said.
