The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday in Delano that left a teenage boy seriously injured.
Just after 5:37 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Anita Avenue. A 16-year-old victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of a vacant home, KCSO said in a news release. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
KCSO said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
