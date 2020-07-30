The Kern County Sheriff’s Office recovered multiple illegal gaming machines and large amounts of marijuana after serving a search warrant Thursday night at a suspected illegal internet casino at 2405 Alta Vista Drive.
Deputies reported to the scene at about 9 p.m., seizing illegal gaming machines, over nine pounds of processed marijuana, edible marijuana and 301 grams of THC concentrate, KCSO said in a news release. Charges will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the second time deputies have located an illegal internet casino and marijuana at the location, KCSO said. On May 5, over 19 pounds of marijuana was seized along with 22 illegal gaming machines.
