The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized 11,395 marijuana plants during a property search on Wildwood Road south of Highway 46.
The department said it served search warrants at five separate locations in the area and found several marijuana grows on a 78-acre property. In addition, the department found two shotguns and two rifles.
Jose Luis Maranjo Soto, 36, and 52-year-old Marcelo Flores were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of maintaining a residence to sell narcotic and cultivation of marijuana.
