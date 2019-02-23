The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized about five pounds of cocaine and 1.6 pounds of heroin while conducting a search warrant on Friday.
The department said at around 11:28 a.m., investigators with the narcotics unit and Homeland Security executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Salazar Avenue in Bakersfield and found the drugs, worth around $241,000 in street value and $27,885 in currency.
The department said additional evidence of drug sales were also found.
Marco Antonio Cuevas, 27, and 45-year-old Eliut Diaz Lopez were arrested for drug sales, conspiracy, using a false compartment in a vehicle and maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug sales and booked into the Kern County Jail.
