KCSO seeks two suspects in alleged assault with a deadly weapon

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance identifying suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon.
KCSO says two Hispanic men confronted an employee at a local furniture store located in the 500 block of Ming Avenue on Jan. 21, luring the employee out of the store before punching the employee.
The suspects fled and the employee was taken to a hospital for swelling to the right side of his head, a laceration to his nose and a possible concussion, KCSO said in a report.
If anyone has information regarding the suspects, they are asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.