The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect with an outstanding warrant for being an accessory to murder.
Andrew Gonzalez, 38, stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a KCSO news release.
KCSO says Gonzalez is the brother of Michael Alex Gonzalez, 33, a suspect in the murder of Ruben Jose Vega, who was killed on Jan. 2 from an apparent gunshot wound.
KCSO deputies located the two brothers in a vehicle traveling near Haley and Columbus streets on Monday. When deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, a 15-second pursuit began, which ended when the suspect’s vehicle collided with two other cars, the news release said.
Both Michael and Andrew fled from the car on foot, the KCSO said, and Michael was arrested after a foot pursuit. He has been booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of his involvement in the death of Vega.
KCSO says Andrew is considered armed and dangerous.
“If you see him, do not approach him,” the department said in its release.
Anyone with information should contact KCSO at 861-3110, Secret Witness at 322-4040, or 911.