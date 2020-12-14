The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who apparently tried to break into the residence of an elderly couple at the 2000 block of Terrace Way on Saturday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, two men approached the residence and rang the doorbell at around 2:35 p.m. A sheriff's report says an elderly couple, both attached to oxygen masks, was in the residence, but did not answer the door.
The report says the two men approached a side door and kicked it several times until it broke. Concurrently, a woman resident called 911.
KCSO says one of the suspects partially entered the bedroom through the broken door before seeing or hearing the woman. At that point, both suspects fled.
The Sheriff's Office says a neighbor reported seeing three men leave the residence in a dark colored SUV.
KCSO released footage showing footage of the attempted break-in. It can be seen at youtu.be/xpBO-2OT42I.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.