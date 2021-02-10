The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Olivia Nunez, 16, is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, the KCSO said. She is Hispanic. Olivia was last seen by the employees of the Jamison Center on Jan. 8 wearing a black sweater, light blue jeans and white shoes.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
Olivia's case number is 2021-00003135.