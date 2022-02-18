 Skip to main content
KCSO seeks public’s help to find teen reported missing

Tashiana Camplese

 Courtesy of the KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl reported missing.

Tashiana Camplese, 16, is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, with a nose piercing.

She was last seen on Jan. 21 in east Bakersfield wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Camplese’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.

