KCSO seeks public’s help to find teen reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl reported missing.
Tashiana Camplese, 16, is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, with a nose piercing.
She was last seen on Jan. 21 in east Bakersfield wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans and carrying a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Camplese’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.